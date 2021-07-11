Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.33. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on OII. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

