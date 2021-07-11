Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

