O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ImmuCell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. ImmuCell Co. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

