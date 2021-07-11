O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

DLHC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

