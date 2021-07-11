Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 794,236 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 918,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 794,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $242,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $273.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.47. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

