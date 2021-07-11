Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,202 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,202 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Cadence Design Systems worth $258,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

