Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $223.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ball worth $223,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $84.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.