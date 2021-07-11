Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 192,232 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,489,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $272,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MET opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

