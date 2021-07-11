Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.85% of GDS worth $280,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.