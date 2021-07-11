Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,781,524 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $213,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 155,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $50.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

