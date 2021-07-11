Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,328,791 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Alliant Energy worth $317,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

