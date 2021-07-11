Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGH. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 417.02. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market capitalization of £371.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

