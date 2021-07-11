Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUAN opened at $54.55 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

