Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NMG opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

