Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NMG opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.