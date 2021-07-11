Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,048 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

