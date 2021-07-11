Northern Trust Corp Has $15.96 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

