Northern Trust Corp Has $14.91 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.00 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.