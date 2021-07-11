Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

