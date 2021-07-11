Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,518,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,339,000 after buying an additional 350,953 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

