Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,944 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Celanese worth $41,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Celanese by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 52.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.