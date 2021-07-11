Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 672,572 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

