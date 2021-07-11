Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 470,596 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,596 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

USB opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

