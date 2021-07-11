Nord Finance Price Down 42.8% Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $1.98 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

