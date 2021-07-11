Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $8.22 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 673,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in KT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 62,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

