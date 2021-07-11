Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $10.24 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,031,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000.

HYACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

