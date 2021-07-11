Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,592,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

