Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $9.71 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 984,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRACU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

