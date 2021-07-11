Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Avaya worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avaya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

