Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Shares of AVY opened at $210.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

