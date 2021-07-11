Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 231,059 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 231,059 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.54 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.