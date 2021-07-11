Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,463 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $190.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.