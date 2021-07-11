Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $426.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

