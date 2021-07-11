Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 122 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.