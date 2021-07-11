Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MDB opened at $353.70 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

