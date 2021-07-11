Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

