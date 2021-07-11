Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NOMD opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

