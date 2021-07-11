NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.22

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

