Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 73.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NKLA opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

