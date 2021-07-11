Niftyx Protocol Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $101,726.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00890096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

