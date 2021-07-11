NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 906,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

