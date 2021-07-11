Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

