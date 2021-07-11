Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 750,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

