Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $86.54 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

