Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356,025 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

