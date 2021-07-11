Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,045 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

