Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,567 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

