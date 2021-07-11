Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $38.35 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

