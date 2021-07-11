NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NTAP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,889. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

