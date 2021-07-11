NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $59,470.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006554 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

