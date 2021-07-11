Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEPH. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

